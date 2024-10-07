(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil reclaimed its futsal throne by securing its sixth world title in a nail-biting match against Argentina in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This victory ended a 12-year drought for the Brazilian squad.



The final game of the Futsal marked a historic first. Never before had Brazil and Argentina faced each other in the tournament's ultimate showdown. Brazil emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over their South American rivals.



Brazil's triumph was not without drama. The team built a 2-0 lead, but Argentina managed to score late in the game. Rosa found the net for Argentina, capitalizing on a rebound.



Ferrão and Rafa Santos scored the crucial goals for Brazil. Goalkeeper Willian played a pivotal role, making several key saves in the closing minutes. His performance helped secure the win for the Brazilian side.







Brazil's journey to the championship was impressive. The team boasted the best offense and defense in the tournament. They scored 36 goals while conceding only five throughout the competition.



Coach Marquinhos Xavier led the Brazilian team to success. Before the final, player Marcel highlighted the team's defensive strength. He noted that their strategy combined positioning, heart, and joy.

Brazil Clinches Sixth Futsal World Cup Title in Thrilling Victory over Argentina

Marcel's contribution to the team's success was significant. He finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. This achievement adds to Brazil's impressive record in the FIF Futsal World Cup.



Brazil now holds the distinction of having the top scorer in five out of ten FIFA Futsal World Cups. Marcel joins the ranks of Brazilian futsal legends like Manoel Tobias, Falcão, and Ferrão.



This victory cements Brazil's status as a futsal powerhouse. It showcases the country's continued dominance in the sport and its ability to produce world-class talent consistently. The team's performance in Tashkent will be remembered for years to come.

