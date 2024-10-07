Suicide attack in Pakistan kills 3, including 2 Chinese nationals, injures 17

(MENAFN) A attack near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi late Sunday resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and a local Pakistani, with 17 others injured, as confirmed by officials and the Chinese Embassy on Monday. In a statement, the embassy condemned the "terrorist attack," expressed condolences to the victims' families, and noted that another Chinese was injured. They also mentioned that they are coordinating with Pakistani authorities following the incident.



According to reports, a lone suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy carrying the Chinese nationals, injuring several security personnel who were accompanying them. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, instructing security agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan also denounced the attack, describing it as not only an assault on the country but also on its "enduring friendship" with China. They pledged to hold accountable those behind this "cowardly attack."



The explosion, which was powerful enough to be heard from miles away, occurred outside the airport, though authorities confirmed that all airport facilities were secure and that flight operations remained unaffected. The separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is banned and has previously targeted Chinese nationals in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. Baloch separatists have long accused China of exploiting the mineral-rich resources in Balochistan province, fueling tensions in the region.

