Israel's year-long onslaught on Gaza results in significant human, material losses

(MENAFN) Israel's year-long military campaign against Gaza has resulted in significant human and material losses. According to data released by Gaza’s media office on September 30, the Israeli military has been responsible for approximately 3,650 over the past year, leading to over 41,800 deaths and more than 96,800 injuries. An estimated 10,000 individuals remain missing or are presumed dead beneath the rubble, and the bodies of 520 Palestinians have been recovered from seven mass graves located near hospitals.



Children have suffered particularly in the conflict, comprising 42 percent of those killed. The data reveals that 171 newborns died shortly after birth, while 710 infants under one year old were also among the deceased. Tragically, even fetuses have been discovered under the rubble. Approximately 25,973 children have lost one or both parents, and hundreds of families have been completely wiped out. A statement from the Gaza Media Office on October 2 indicated that 902 families have lost all their members, 1,364 families had only one surviving member, and 3,472 families were left with just two survivors.



The situation in Gaza has been exacerbated by a stringent blockade imposed by Israel, which has kept border crossings closed for five months. This blockade has led to the use of starvation, malnutrition, and shortages of medicines as weapons of war against the remaining Palestinian population. In the past year, 36 Palestinians, primarily children, have died from hunger and malnutrition, and around 3,500 children are at risk of death due to these conditions. The ongoing conflict and displacement have also resulted in 71,338 cases of hepatitis and over 1.7 million cases of infectious diseases.



Additionally, around 10,000 cancer patients face a high risk of dying due to a lack of treatment in Gaza, while 12,000 injured Palestinians and another 3,000 patients require medical care outside the enclave. The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen as the conflict persists, leaving many vulnerable individuals in desperate need of assistance.

