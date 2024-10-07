Transshipment Volumes At Qatar Ports Rise By 30% From Jan To Sep

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's witnessed a robust 30 percent surge in transshipment volumes in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The rise in volume shows that the country is fast becoming a regional trade hub.

The maritime sector of the country remains strong as approximately 1.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were handled, including about 522,000 transshipment containers through Hamad in January to September period.

Meanwhile RORO units and livestock registered a growth of 49 percent and 25 percent respectively, according to Mwani Qatar.

The ports handled 1,093,498 TEUs containers, received 1,336,112 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 82,296 RORO units of vehicles, 430,920 heads of livestock and 206,462 tonnes of building materials from January to September 2024.

While the number of ships calling on Qatar's three ports stood at 2,045 in the first nine months period.

Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade keeps moving towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the region demonstrating growth of the country's maritime sector.

It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with QNV 2030.

In September of this year, Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports registered a strong performance after witnessing significant growth in handling of higher container volumes, cargoes and livestock compared to the last month.

The ports received 249 vessels in September, 5 percent up from the previous month.

Container handling experienced a 9 percent rise, while general and bulk cargo as well as livestock volumes surged by 46 percent and 18 percent respectively.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting edge technology, Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort.

Through Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais port, Mwani Qatar endeavours to be a major player in global shipping operations, achieving the objective of transforming Qatar into a vibrant regional trade hub.

Hamad Port offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman.

It is gateway to marine tourism and plays a major role in promoting marine tourism.