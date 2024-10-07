Egypt, Sweden Explore Cooperation In Health Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of Egypt Healthcare Authority and Supervisor General of the Universal Insurance and Life Dignified projects, Ahmed El-Sobky, met with Swedish Ambassador to Cairo Håkan Emsgård, along with representatives from major Swedish companies in the country to discuss enhancing health investments in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Masoud Biouki, Head of the Middle East and North Africa region at the Swedish Trade and Council and Johan Karlsson, Chief Health Advisor and former head of the Swedish Public Health Agency. A delegation from the Swedish Trade and Investment Council, along with several experts and investors from Sweden, also participated in the meeting.

El-Sobky explained that the meeting focused on deepening and expanding Egyptian-Swedish partnerships and enhancing investment opportunities in healthcare across five main areas. These areas include developing infrastructure, supporting medical equipment, remote consulting, implementing innovative technological solutions and artificial intelligence applications to improve patient experience, and promoting health awareness programs and public health initiatives.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation and strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors in achieving comprehensive health coverage. He noted that the Egyptian market is currently in a golden phase for attracting foreign investments across all sectors, particularly in healthcare, which will ensure sustainable development.

He emphasized the importance of analyzing health data and maximizing the benefits of the health database. He pointed out that there are currently 6 million electronic medical files in the first-phase governorates of the Comprehensive Health Insurance System.

He stated that 20 million electronic prescriptions are issued monthly, highlighting that the outputs of the second phase are expected to triple those of the first phase. This phase is set to cover 15 million citizens across five governorates: Minya, Damietta, Kafr El Sheikh, North Sinai, and Matrouh.

During the meeting, successful stories of Swedish partnerships with the Healthcare Authority were showcased, including collaboration with Getinge in fully mechanizing surgical departments and managing patient care processes. Additionally, there is a focus on sustainable green operations for central sterilization departments in hospitals under the authority, along with the utilization of digital solutions and training development through the establishment of the EHA Getinge Academy for technical training of healthcare staff.

The discussion included collaboration with the Swedish Elekta company, specializing in radiation therapy and oncology technologies. This partnership focuses on modern technology and the latest diagnostic and treatment methods for cancer patients, as well as early detection of tumours. It also involves training medical staff in Healthcare Authority hospitals on advanced technologies for tumour diagnosis and treatment using Gamma Knife and precise tumour ablation techniques.

Additionally, cooperation with AstraZeneca is aimed at implementing the concept of green healthcare facilities and utilizing low carbon footprint medications and medical supplies, along with supporting public health initiatives.

For his part, Swedish Ambassador to Cairo Håkan Emsgård affirmed that Egypt is a key partner in promoting health investments and advanced technology in the region.

Head of the Middle East and North Africa region at the Swedish Trade and Investment Council Masoud Biouki expressed the eagerness of major Swedish companies to deepen their collaboration with the Healthcare Authority to implement sustainable health solutions and expand health investments, noted that Swedish companies are well-equipped to support Egypt in its reform efforts.



