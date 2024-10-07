(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Joint Devices Size, Share, and Trends Analysis Global 2024-2030 MedSuite Includes: Knee Replacement Market, Hip Replacement Market, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global orthopedic large joint device market was valued at over $20.5 billion. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period, reaching over $25.7 billion.

The comprehensive report on the global orthopedic large joint devices market includes knee reconstruction devices, hip reconstruction devices, and bone cement. Key players in this market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes.

In the orthopaedic large joint device market, there is a growing trend towards automating replacement procedures. Companies are increasingly exploring robotic systems to assist with implanting devices worldwide. This shift aims to make procedures less invasive, which could shorten recovery times and reduce the duration of surgeries.

Global Large Joints Market Share Insights

Zimmer Biomet led the global orthopaedic large joint device market in 2023. The company's dominance is attributed to its Persona The Personalized Knee System and Oxford Partial Knee for knee reconstruction, as well as its strong performance in the hip reconstruction segment with the Taperloc Hip System, Arcos Modular Hip System, G7 Acetabular System, and ContinuumT Acetabular System. Continued investment in these devices is expected to maintain Zimmer Biomet's leadership in the coming years.

Stryker was the second-leading competitor in 2023, particularly strong in the global bone cement market with its Simplex PT brand. Its hip portfolio includes total hip arthroplasty solutions for both primary and revision procedures, as well as the MakoT Total Hip Replacement. Ongoing product development is anticipated to support Stryker's continued market presence.

DePuy Synthes ranked third, bolstering its portfolio with Attune Knee revision options, the Attune Revision Fixed Bearing Tibial Base, and Cemented Stem for primary and revision surgeries. Despite strong competition, DePuy Synthes is expected to sustain its market position through ongoing product innovation.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED



Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Procedure Volumes Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Regional Profiles

2.2 Analysis By Market Segment

2.2.1 Worst Case Scenario

2.2.2 Base Case Scenario

2.2.3 Best Case Scenario

3. Global Orthopaedic Large Joint Device Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Anatomy and Pathology

3.1.2 Treatment

3.1.3 Treatment Complications

3.1.4 General Product Classifications

3.1.5 Implant Wear and Durability

3.1.6 Patient-Specific Products and Consumer Awareness

3.1.7 Press-Fitted versus Cemented Implantation

3.1.8 Simultaneous Bilateral Implantation

3.1.9 Minimally Invasive Surgery

3.1.10 New Technologies in Orthopedics

3.1.11 Emerging Non-Surgical Alternatives

3.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

3.2.1 By Segment

3.2.2 By Region

3.3 Drivers and Limiters

3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Knee Reconstruction Market

4.1 Executive Summary

4.1.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Market Overview

4.1.2 Competitive Analysis

4.1.3 Procedures Included

4.1.4 Markets Included

4.1.5 Regions Included

4.2 Introduction

4.2.1 Anatomy

4.2.2 Pathology

4.2.3 Treatment

4.2.4 Implant Types

4.2.4.1 Total Knee Replacement

4.2.4.2 Partial Knee Replacement

4.2.4.3 Knee Revision

4.2.5 Fixation Method

4.2.6 Bearing Surface

4.2.7 Fixed versus Mobile Bearings

4.2.8 Cruciate-Retaining versus Posterior-Stabilized (Cruciate-Sacrificing)

4.2.9 Custom and Personalized Solutions

4.2.10 Robotic Technology in Knee Arthroplasty

4.3 Procedure Numbers

4.3.1 Knee Reconstruction Procedures

4.3.2 Total Knee Replacement Procedures

4.3.2.1 Total Knee Replacement Procedures by Cementation Type

4.3.2.2 Total Knee Replacement Procedures by Implant Construction Type

4.3.2.3 Total Knee Replacement Procedures by Bearing Type

4.3.3 Partial Knee Replacement Procedures by Device Type

4.3.3.1 Unicondylar Partial Knee Replacement Procedures

4.3.3.2 Patellofemoral Partial Knee Replacement Procedures

4.3.4 Knee Replacement Revision Procedures

4.4 Market Overview

4.5 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.5.1 Knee Reconstruction Market

4.5.2 Total Knee Replacement Market

4.5.2.1 Total Knee Replacement Market by Cementation Type

4.5.2.2 Total Knee Replacement Market by Construction Type

4.5.2.3 Total Knee Replacement Market by Bearing Type

4.5.3 Partial Knee Replacement Market

4.5.3.1 Unicondylar Partial Knee Replacement Market

4.5.3.2 Patellofemoral Partial Knee Replacement Market

4.5.4 Knee Replacement Revision Market

4.6 Drivers and Limiters

4.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5. Hip Reconstruction Market

5.1 Executive Summary

5.1.1 Global Hip Reconstruction Market Overview

5.1.2 Competitive Analysis

5.1.3 Procedures Included

5.1.4 Markets Included

5.1.5 Regions Included

5.2 Introduction

5.2.1 Anatomy

5.2.2 Pathology

5.2.3 Treatment

5.2.4 Implant Types

5.2.5 Fixation Method

5.2.6 Implant Material

5.2.7 Bearing Surface Technology

5.2.8 Emerging Technologies

5.3 Procedure Numbers

5.3.1 Total Hip Replacement Procedures

5.3.1.1 Total Hip Replacement Procedures by Cementation Type

5.3.1.2 Total Hip Replacement Procedures by Implant Bearing Type

5.3.2 Partial Hip Replacement Procedures

5.3.3 Hip Replacement Revision Procedures

5.4 Market Overview

5.4.1 By Segment

5.4.2 By Region

5.5 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.5.1 Hip Reconstruction Market

5.5.2 Total Hip Replacement Market

5.5.2.1 Total Hip Replacement Market by Cementation Type

5.5.2.2 Total Hip Replacement Market by Bearing Type

5.5.3 Partial Hip Replacement Market

5.5.3.1 Bipolar Partial Hip Replacement Market

5.5.3.2 Unipolar Partial Hip Replacement Market

5.5.4 Hip Replacement Revision Market

5.6 Drivers and Limiters

5.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis

6. Bone Cement market

6.1 Executive Summary

6.1.1 Global Bone Cement Market Overview

6.1.2 Competitive Analysis

6.1.3 Markets Included

6.1.4 Regions Included

6.2 Introduction

6.2.1.1 Antibiotic Usage

6.2.1.2 Increased Popularity of Cementless Implants

6.2.1.3 Spacer Molds for Joint Revision

6.3 Market Overview

6.3.1 By Segment

6.3.2 By Region

6.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.4.1 Total Bone Cement Market

6.4.2 Traditional Bone Cement Market

6.4.3 Premixed Antibiotic Bone Cement Market

6.5 Drivers and Limiters

6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Featured



Adler

ImplanTec

AK Medical

Japan MDM

Altimed

JRI Orthopedics

B. Braun

Kyeron

Biorad Medisys

Kyocera

Cellumed

Link Orthopedics

Ceraver

Mathys

Consensus Orthopedics

Maxx Medical

Corin Group

Microport

Covision Orthopaedics

Nation Medical Group

Dedienne Sante

OMNIlife Science

DePuy Synthes

Ortho Development

Endo Service

Orthotech

Enovis

Peter Brehm

EVOLUTIS

SAMO

Exactech

Sharma Orthopedic Signal Medical

G-21

Signal Medical

Globus Medical

Smith & Nephew

Groupe Lepine

Stryker

Gruppo Biompianti

Suzhou Sunan Zimmered

Heraeus

Symbios

Implant Cast Zimmer Biomet

