89 Damaged Roads In Delhi To Be Repaired Before Assembly Polls: CM Atishi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Atishi on Monday informed that the AAP would start repair work on 89 damaged roads in the national Capital that had been identified during a recent inspection.

She said that the repair work on the roads of the city would be completed before the Assembly elections, which are due early next year.

“During the inspection of the roads, it was revealed that 89 PWD roads in Delhi need to be completely recarpeted. Of these, tenders have been issued for the repair of 74 roads. Tender is being issued for the repair of 15 roads and work will start here too soon,” she said while addressing a press conference along with the AAP's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“Apart from this, many roads do not need to be completely built, they only need to be repaired. Most of this work has already been done. At many places in Delhi, the roads were broken due to the work of various agencies. A meeting will be held with the PWD soon and such roads will also be repaired,” she added.

“The BJP government at the Centre hatched a conspiracy and kept Arvind Kejriwal ji in jail. The purpose of this conspiracy was to stop the work of the people of Delhi. But not a single conspiracy of the BJP succeeded. The Supreme Court reprimanded the Central government and granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal. After this, we inspected the PWD roads and uploaded all the data on the PWD app,” Atishi mentioned during the meeting.

“The condition of New Rohtak Road in Delhi is the worst. The reason behind this is excess water on the road. A new drain will be constructed here by the PWD. A proposal of Rs 183 crore has been made for this,” she informed.

During the press conference, the AAP's National Convener said,“These people had arrested all our leaders. Today they got the ED to raid Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora's house. This is not an investigation against corruption. This is being done to finish off the Aam Aadmi Party and our leaders. We have not done anything wrong, God is with us so we have no fear.”

“....Whatever work was stopped by the BJP has been started now and after our government is formed again, many more new projects will be undertaken.... The Prime Minister is working from morning till evening to put innocent people in jail and take action against them,” he added.

“The country has now learnt that the Prime Minister is working only for one of his friends. People are upset with him. His truth has been revealed to the public,” Kejriwal said.

“It has been almost ten years since our government came to power in Delhi. In the last nine years, we did not let the people face any problems. We provided all facilities to the people of Delhi. But for the last one year, the BJP conspired to put our ministers in jail. They stopped the work of the government of Delhi and tried to bring Delhi to a standstill,” the AAP chief professed.

“The people from the BJP stopped all public welfare works. Now we will restart all the work. We will try to solve the problems faced by the people during this period. After I went to jail, the people from the BJP harassed the people of Delhi. They stopped the work of our government. The BJP people even stopped the work of repairing the roads,” Kejriwal claimed.

“After coming out of jail, I and Chief Minister Atishi went out to inspect the roads and I told Atishi ji that the broken roads of the PWD should be repaired soon. The government paid attention to this and repair work has started from wherever the roads were broken," he added.