Optigroup Acquires Døvigen AS In Norway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GÖTEBORG,

Sweden, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the of Døvigen AS, a Norwegian full-service distributor specialising in providing packaging products and business consumables to companies across various industries. The transaction will enhance OptiGroup's service offerings for B2B customers in Norway and further consolidate its leading position in the Nordic region. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Järbur, SVP Facility & Safety, OptiGroup, [email protected]

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, [email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4047480

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED