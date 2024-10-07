عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Optigroup Acquires Døvigen AS In Norway


10/7/2024 4:31:15 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GÖTEBORG,
Sweden, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the Acquisition of Døvigen AS, a Norwegian full-service distributor specialising in providing packaging products and business consumables to companies across various industries. The transaction will enhance OptiGroup's service offerings for B2B customers in Norway and further consolidate its leading position in the Nordic region. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Järbur, SVP Facility & Safety, OptiGroup, [email protected]
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4047480

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07102024003732001241ID1108752032


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search