Optigroup Acquires Døvigen AS In Norway
Date
10/7/2024 4:31:15 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GÖTEBORG,
Sweden, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the Acquisition of Døvigen AS, a Norwegian full-service distributor specialising in providing packaging products and business consumables to companies across various industries. The transaction will enhance OptiGroup's service offerings for B2B customers in Norway and further consolidate its leading position in the Nordic region. The purchase price has not been disclosed.
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Järbur, SVP Facility & Safety, OptiGroup, [email protected]
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4047480
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07102024003732001241ID1108752032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.