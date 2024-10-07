(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: Euros 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Euros 2024 report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Euros. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes for food & drink, clothing & merchandise, and decorations & items for events at home.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail sector during the Euros, offering insights into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Euros. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors and other stakeholders interested in the effects of the Euros on the UK retail landscape.

Scope



Value for money is the key driver for consumers when purchasing items for the Euros, across categories.

ASDA is the leading retailer for average spend by consumers in the food & drink category. Laptop/desktop usage to make purchases has increased across sectors since Euros 2021.

Reasons to Buy



Understand the spending habits of UK consumers during the Euros.

Understand what key demographics are purchasing items for the Euros, by category. Discover the key selection criteria which drives consumers' purchases of different product categories during the Euros.

Key Topics Covered:

01. Consumer attitudes

02. Food & drink

03. Clothing & merchandise

04. Decorations & items for events at home

05. Methodology & contacts

Companies Featured



Adidas

Aldi

Amazon

Argos

ASDA

B&M

B&Q

Card Factory

Co-op

Currys

Etsy

H&M

Home Bargains

Homebase

IKEA

JD Sports

Lidl

Marks & Spencer

Morrisons

Next

Nike

Poundland

Primark

Sainsbury's

Sports Direct

Tesco

The Range

Waitrose & Partners WH Smith

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900