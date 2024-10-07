Explore British Consumer Trends And Behaviours During The Euros 2024 - Focus On Food & Drink, Clothing & Merchandise, And Decorations & Items For Events
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: Euros 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Euros 2024 report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Euros. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes for food & drink, clothing & merchandise, and decorations & items for events at home.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail sector during the Euros, offering insights into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Euros. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors and other stakeholders interested in the effects of the Euros on the UK retail landscape.
Value for money is the key driver for consumers when purchasing items for the Euros, across categories. ASDA is the leading retailer for average spend by consumers in the food & drink category. Laptop/desktop usage to make purchases has increased across sectors since Euros 2021.
Understand the spending habits of UK consumers during the Euros. Understand what key demographics are purchasing items for the Euros, by category. Discover the key selection criteria which drives consumers' purchases of different product categories during the Euros.
01. Consumer attitudes
02. Food & drink
03. Clothing & merchandise
04. Decorations & items for events at home
05. Methodology & contacts
Adidas Aldi Amazon Argos ASDA B&M B&Q Card Factory Co-op Currys Etsy H&M Home Bargains Homebase IKEA JD Sports Lidl Marks & Spencer Morrisons Next Nike Poundland Primark Sainsbury's Sports Direct Tesco The Range Waitrose & Partners WH Smith
