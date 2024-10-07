(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pitch Coke Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pitch coke market is expected to reach an estimated $9.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 1.3% from 2024 to 2030

The major drivers for this market are the expanding industrial operations and technical developments in the industry, growing industrial activity and the increasing demand for electrical gadgets, as well as, rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes which are widely utilized in laptops, mobile phones, televisions, security systems, electric motors, and other electronic products.

The future of the global pitch coke market looks promising with opportunities in the aluminum anode, artificial graphite electrode, recarburizer, carbon specialty, carbon additive, antifriction, flame-retardant, and refectories market. Aluminum electrode material will remain the largest segment over the forecast period. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of the rising product adoption in electrode and refectories in the region.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. Through these strategies pitch coke companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Emerging Trends in the Pitch Coke Market



Technological Innovations: The progress of production technologies enhances productivity and minimizes production costs. Therefore, production of high-quality pitch coke is possible.

Sustainability Focus: The increase in emphasis on cleaner production and management of waste has also grown also.

Growth in Aluminium Production: The rising need for aluminum, primarily for building and automotive industries is increasing pound coke use.

Regulatory Changes: Transition to more efficient methods of production caused by increasing requirements to environment is also contributing to the investment in environmentally friendly technologies. Market Consolidation: The other change is consolidation that is taking place in the industry as firms look to improve efficiency in operations and acquire more market share.

Recent Developments in the Pitch Coke Market



Enhanced Production Technologies: Making use of improved production technologies in the production of pitch coke in order to increase productivity and reduce production costs.

Sustainability Initiatives: Supported the use of cleaner production technologies and practices to mitigate the adverse effects to the environment or the compliance with the laws set.

Increased Demand in Aluminium Industry: The shift in demand patterns of aluminum particularly within the automotive and infrastructure industries has led to excessive consumption of pitch coke.

Regulatory Compliance: Heightened environmental regulations qualified to grow a market for cleaner technologies and cleaner production practices enhancing regulatory requirements. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Increase in emerging economies, especially in Asia which leads to increased production and consumption of pitch coke.

Strategic Growth Opportunities for Pitch Coke Market



Aluminum Industry Expansion: The demand for aluminum in the automotive and building and construction industries provides a huge market for suppliers of pitch coke.

Technological Advancements: The implementation of modern technology into the manufacturing processes should be aimed at improving productivity and lowering costs as a competitive strategy.

Sustainable Practices: Adopting policies on sourcing clean technologies and sustainable production practices are also in line with the regulatory requirements and market trend.

Emerging Markets: More business activities are being carried out in developing countries particularly in Asia due to increased industrialization and infrastructure development which provides business opportunities. High-Performance Applications: Producing quality coke for high performance applications in the steel and aluminum industry will enhance growth of the pitch coke market.

Pitch Coke Companies



Mitsubishi Chemical

Shamokin Carbons

RESORBENT

NSCC

Baosteel Chemical

Tianjin Yunhai Carbon

Jining Carbon

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry

Asbury Carbons Ningxia Wanboda

Pitch Coke by Segment

Application [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Aluminum Electrode Material

Carbon Specialties Material Others

End Use [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Aluminum Anode

Artificial Graphite Electrode

Recarburizer

Carbon Specialty

Carbon Additive

Antifriction

Flame-Retardant

Refectories Others

Region [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900