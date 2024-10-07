Lithium Africa Resources Corp. (Lithium Africa Or The Company) Announces Additions To Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium Africa Resources Corp.

Lithium Africa is pleased to announce two significant additions to its Board of Directors as the Company matures and continues its consolidation of district scale, hard rock lithium prospects in Africa.

The new appointments to the Board, as non-executive directors, are as follows:



Toluwalase "Tolu" Seriki

Tolu is currently Head of Business Development for Ganfeng Lithium's Africa division. With 5 years' experience in the lithium industry, he started his career by founding an exploration company in Nigeria. Tolu holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Philosophy from University College London and is pursuing an MSc in Energy Studies. Before joining Ganfeng, Tolu held corporate development roles at FMDQ Group PLC and Manchester United Football Club Limited.

Robert Eckford

Rob is currently the CEO of Rua Gold and has built a network of investor and sell-side relationships. Rob previously co-founded and acted as CFO of Aris Mining a $1B+ gold producer. Rob has extensive mining industry experience covering corporate M&A, accounting, finance, as well as site-based commercial management roles across the globe including the DRC, Zambia, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. Rob is a Chartered Accountant, has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance and an MSc in Mineral Economics, both from Curtin University.

The Company plans to provide a detailed overview of its exploration activities and update in the coming weeks.

Carl Esprey, Executive Chairman of Lithium Africa commented: "Tolu will represent Ganfeng's

interests within our company and the joint venture. He is an energetic and pragmatic partner and colleague, with an extensive network of relationships across Africa. Tolu's experience and insight, gained from working with a world-class lithium producer, will be instrumental in guiding our growth ambitions."

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO of Lithium Africa commented: "Having previously worked with Robert at Aris, I am certain his tenacity, work ethic and experience building serious public companies will be an asset as we pursue our ambitious vision of building a leading African hard rock play. We have been aggressively consolidating during this downturn and remain confident our efforts will be rewarded in the years ahead"

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co Ltd. is a

China-based company principally engaged in the production and sales of lithium and lithium battery products. The Company is involved in lithium resource exploitation, lithium salt processing, metallic lithium smelting, lithium battery manufacturing and recycling. The Company's main products include lithium compounds, metallic lithium and lithium batteries. The Company's products are widely used in electric vehicles, aeronautics, functional materials, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and other fields. The Company distributes its products in the domestic market and to overseas markets.

About Lithium Africa

Lithium

Africa

is exploring for lithium pegmatites across four prospective regions covering over 2,500 km2

of exploration assets in

Ivory Coast,

Guinea,

Mali

and

Zimbabwe. The Company has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with Ganfeng Lithium to jointly advance exploration in

Africa.

