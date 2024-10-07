One Trading Appoints Marcus Bacchi-Howard As Head Of Sales At One Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former executive to join One Trading as Head of Sales

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Trading, a leading European crypto-asset exchange, continues to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of Marcus Bacchi-Howard as Head of Sales, marking another landmark in its mission to reshape the digital finance landscape in the EU. Marcus, a seasoned leader with significant experience in the digital asset industry, will drive One Trading's marketing, sales, business development and client relationships across the company.



With more than two decades of experience in institutional sales and client relationship management, Marcus has held key roles within major digital asset & traditional financial institutions, including Gemini, Binance, Bequant, and ED&F Man Capital. His career began at Morgan Stanley, where he spent over a decade in Prime Brokerage Client Services, building and managing relationships with hedge funds and institutional investors, equipping him with a deep understanding of both traditional and emerging markets.

This appointment comes as One Trading continues to build on the momentum gained last month, when the company was granted an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) License by the Dutch financial market regulator and received investment as part of a funding round from SC Ventures. These achievements are a defining moment in One Trading's journey, positioning the company to launch the first crypto asset perpetual futures platform in the European Union.

Leveraging this progress, One Trading is not just responding to market demand – it is shaping the future of regulated digital trading in Europe. Earlier this year, the company launched the world's fastest trading venue and introduced zero fees on the F.A.S.T. Exchange for all user types, creating unmatched conditions for its clients and setting the stage for industry transformation. Now, One Trading is preparing for its most transformative year yet. By bringing crypto futures trading onshore in the EU, the company is bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, combining the innovation and agility of crypto markets with the trust and compliance of established regulatory standards. This vision, paired with a commitment to client satisfaction, continuous innovation and cutting-edge technology, firmly positions One Trading at the forefront of the European crypto ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, One Trading CEO Joshua Barraclough states:“As One Trading prepares to launch the first crypto perpetual futures in the European Union as a MiFID II trading venue, we are thrilled to welcome Marcus as Head of Sales. His wealth of expertise across traditional financial and digital asset markets, client management, and sales strategy, will be of significant value in driving momentum at One Trading.”

Speaking on his new role, Marcus Bacchi-Howard shared:“One Trading's value proposition is the most exciting opportunity to shape the derivatives markets landscape across the EU. Having witnessed the rapid evolution of digital assets firsthand, I am deeply passionate about driving innovation and helping shape the future of this dynamic market. One Trading's vision aligns perfectly with my personal mission to push boundaries by taking concepts which originated in the digital asset world and applying them to traditional markets to redefine how clients engage with derivatives. Together with the team, I'm looking forward to delivering measurable impact for both the business and for clients.”

One Trading is a European digital asset exchange headquartered in the Netherlands. The company is committed to providing a secure, fast, and scalable platform for trading crypto-assets and derivatives.

