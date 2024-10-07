Siloam Hospitals Group And Philips Sign AI Capability Mou To Support Indonesia’S Healthcare Transformation Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 7, 2024

Jakarta, Indonesia and Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in technology, and Siloam Hospitals Group, Indonesia's leading private healthcare provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance AI capabilities and development in the healthcare sector in Indonesia.

The strategic collaboration, in partnership with the Universitas Pelita Harapan (UPH) Medical Sciences Group, will focus on capacity building, knowledge sharing, and implementing advanced AI solutions. Leveraging Philips' AI innovations, the collaboration will help transform clinical care and digital health, enhance healthcare delivery and make the healthcare infrastructure more sustainable. The goal is to deliver better care for more people in Indonesia.

This partnership aligns with the Indonesian government's healthcare strategy to improve healthcare accessibility, enhance clinical outcomes, and embrace digital transformation.

Key areas of focus in the partnership:

1. AI-driven clinical care : Philips intends to introduce its cutting-edge AI technologies into Siloam Hospitals, particularly in areas such as radiology, pathology, (interventional) cardiology and clinical operations. AI will enhance clinical decision-making and improve workflows, enabling healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients with greater precision and to enhance capacity of the system to be able support more patients.

2. Capacity building and local AI expertise : The MoU will focus on the development of local expertise in AI and digital health through collaboration with the UPH Medical Sciences Group. This initiative includes training programs to enable healthcare professionals, IT specialists and UPH students with the necessary skills to develop and apply AI in clinical settings.

3. Global knowledge sharing with Philips : As a global leader in informatics and AI for healthcare, Philips will share its expertise and global best practices with Siloam Hospitals and UPH. The collaboration includes aligning with Philips' informatics, AI research and global healthcare strategies to create scalable solutions tailored to the needs of Indonesia's healthcare system.

4. Digital health transformation : In support of Indonesia's digital health strategy, Siloam Hospitals will integrate AI into its healthcare management systems, including telemedicine, electronic medical records, and remote patient monitoring. The use of AI will improve patient outcomes, optimize hospital operations, increase capacity and provide patients with personalized, data-driven care, even in remote areas.

5. Supporting the Indonesian government's healthcare goals : The intended partnership aligns with the Indonesian government's strategy to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality.

6. Expertise sharing for driving ESG in healthcare: Philips will support Siloam Hospitals in advancing its ESG strategic priorities, including sustainability in the supply chain, environmental stewardship, fostering an equitable workplace, and expanding healthcare access and education.

Quotes from key leaders:

Caroline Riady, Deputy President Director of Siloam Hospitals Group: “This partnership with Philips, Siloam Hospitals and Universitas Pelita Harapan is a significant milestone in our journey to bring advanced healthcare technologies to Indonesia. By investing in AI capability and sharing global expertise, we are helping to build a smarter, more efficient healthcare system that will benefit millions of Indonesians and support the national healthcare agenda.”

Roy Jakobs, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Philips: “At Philips, we believe that informatics and AI will help transform healthcare by optimizing workflows, improving efficiency and increasing capacity – making healthcare more accessible and delivering better care for more people. We are excited to collaborate with Siloam Hospitals and Universitas Pelita Harapan to drive this transformation and fully support the Indonesian government's vision of improving healthcare through digital innovation.”

Rosan Roeslani, Minister of Investment of the Republic of Indonesia: “The future of healthcare is digital, and AI will play a crucial role in revolutionizing how care is provided. The partnership between Philips and Siloam Hospitals, which allows Indonesia to build local capabilities while tapping into global advancements in AI technology, is an exemplary collaboration to ensure the future economic development and sustainability of Indonesia.”

