The 17th Annual World Congress brings together Lab-on-a-chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics, Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles + Organoids, Spheroids Organs-on-Chips 2024 will be held November 18-20, 2024 at The Hills Hotel, Laguna Hills, California, USA.
Based on the success of this Congress in past years we are expecting a very-exciting event in 2024 bringing together onsite the key opinion leaders (KOLs) from academia and industry from around the world. The speakers and delegates at this Congress engage and connect via invited presentations, technology spotlight presentations, posters as well as a robust exhibit hall with companies presenting their latest technologies, products and service offerings. This prospectus frames the sponsorship and exhibit opportunities available to institutions to engage and connect with the Congress participants.
The Emphasis of the 2024 Event is: From Research to Commercialization
The plenary session of the conference on day 1 (November 18, 2024) focuses on the latest trends and themes from the topics that comprise the various tracks of the conference. After this plenary session will be a beer and wine reception and dinner where all conference attendees, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors will participate, engage and network on-site at the beautiful Hills Hotel in Laguna Hills, California.
Additionally, there is a second beer and wine reception + dinner on the second night of the conference - November 19, 2024 - this again is designed to facilitate networking and discussions between the participants, the exhibitors and poster presenters.
Finally on the mornings of November 19, 2024 and 20, 2024 we will have from 7:30am-9:00am round-table breakfast sessions for participants and exhibitors to meet the key opinion leaders over breakfast round tables - this is another way to promote networking amongst the conference participants.
The Silver Standard Tabletop Exhibit Package includes:
Tabletop exhibit space includes a 6-feet skirted table and 2-chairs Two Full Delegate Passes to the Congress - Allows Access to All Conference Tracks Plus Exhibit Hall Additional Full Delegate Passes can be purchased at a reduced rate
Fully Carpeted Space - no need to order any additional carpeting Free High-Speed WiFi Included in the Conference Space Standard Electricity with Power Strip Included - no need to order any additional electricity All Food & Beverages Served in Exhibit Space Dinner/Networking Receptions on the evenings of November 18 and 19, 2024 Take Place in the Exhibit Space for Maximal Networking 2.5 Days of Programming and Associated Networking via breakfasts, coffee breaks, lunches and two beer, wine and dinner evening receptions Companies can preschedule demo time on-site to be able to run technology demonstrations for customers on-site in real-time Easy access to Southern California Airports and Freeways for Easy Travel to/from Venue Exhibits are Co-Located and Held Concurrently with the Conference Tracks All Food & Beverage Plus Conference Dinners are Held in the Exhibits Area Driving Delegate Circulation and Traffic Posters are in the Vicinity of the Exhibit Hall and Food Stations Enabling Delegate Circulation and Traffic Associated Training Courses Complement the Content Presented in the Main Conference and Enable Deep Technical Discussions
Agenda:
Conference Programs and Tracks - November 18-20, 2024
Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2024: Companies, Technologies &
Commercialization Innovations in Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles 2024 Organoids, Spheroids & Organs-on-Chips 2024
Exhibitor Move-In: Monday, November 18, 2024 from 8:00am-12noon
Exhibit Dates & Times:
Monday, November 18, 2024 from 6:00pm-9:00pm
Dinner Reception with Beer, Wine, and a Light Dinner in the Exhibits Space - 6:00pm to 9:00pm
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 8:00am-8:30pm
Second Dinner Reception on the Evening of this Day 2 of the Conference
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 from 8:00am-5:00pm
Exhibitor Move-Out: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 from 5:00pm-7:30pm
Speakers
Conference Chairs
Leanna M Levine
Founder & President, ALine, Inc.
Dino Di Carlo
Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California Los Angeles
Plenary Speakers
Roger Kamm
Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Abraham Lee
Chancellor's Professor, Biomedical Engineering & Director, Center for Advanced Design & Manufacturing of Integrated Microfluidics, University of California-Irvine
Valerie Taly
CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite
Adam Abate
Professor of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, University of California-San Francisco
Steven C. George
Edward Teller Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California-Davis
David Weitz
Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Director of the Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Harvard University
Kevin Healy
Jan Fandrianto and Selfia Halim Distinguished Professorship in Engineering, University of California, Berkeley
Keynote Speakers
Gregory Nordin
Professor, Brigham Young University
Noah Malmstadt
Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California
