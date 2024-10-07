Oct 7 Hamas Attack: Israel Vows Continued Fight Against 'Satanic Killers'

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Oct 7 (IANS) Israeli Defence Yoav Gallant commemorated the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack, labelling the group as "satanic killers."

The attack, which occurred during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, was the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. It led to the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of over 100 hostages by Hamas, a Palestinian group.

In a post on X, Gallant described the past year as one of "hard and continuous war," as Israel continues its efforts to bring hostages home and defend the nation.

"A flourishing and prosperous region was harmed by satanic killers with only one thing in their eyes - the destruction and destruction of Israel," he said.

Gallant said that in the past year, he continued to meet the fighters who were determined to defend the nation.

"When I look into their eyes, I see determination and hope, the same hope that has accompanied the Jewish people since time immemorial," he said.

"Today, more than ever, we carry a deep commitment to continue doing everything necessary to defend the homeland and to be worthy of the legacy of our loved ones, our fallen comrades - citizens and soldiers," he said.

Israel has consistently pushed for the release of these hostages, emphasising that the world must remember the atrocities committed during the October 7 massacre.

Gallant assured that it is his duty "to do everything to return the abducted home, support the wounded in body and soul, and remember the fallen and the story of their lives and deaths, the story of our just war."

He emphasised the resolve of Israeli forces, stating, "We will continue as long as it takes until we achieve our goals," reflecting the ongoing battle against Hamas. He also expressed hope for the recovery and rebuilding of affected areas in Israel.

As Israel marked this sombre anniversary, Hamas attempted another rocket attack on Monday, but Israeli forces intercepted the threat, preventing major damage.

However, four rockets were launched, with three intercepted and one landing in an open area.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) set up an exhibition displaying items captured from Hamas militants, including vehicles, weapons, and intelligence findings used in the attack.

The exhibition, intended to expose the terrorists' methods to the world, will continue throughout the week, with diplomats, international researchers, and foreign reporters expected to visit.

According to the IDF, about 70,000 pieces of loot, including anti-tank missiles, RPGs, charges, and unmanned aerial vehicles, have been confiscated since the fighting began as part of the effort led by reservists in the loot removal unit.