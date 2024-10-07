EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/Miscellaneous

Progress in the MDR process - important MDR initial certification audit carried out

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") has reached another important milestone in the transition from MDD (Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC) to MDR (Medical Device Regulation EU 2017/745). In the week from 9 September 2024 to 13 September 2024, the Notified Body mdc medical device certification GmbH audited aap's quality system according to MDR. The audit was successfully completed. With this important milestone and the first positively audited technical documentation for its Class IIa products in accordance with the MDR, the company is continuing to work with its notified body to ensure a smooth and rapid transition to MDR certification.









About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily utilises a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company utilises a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted both via distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopaedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For further information, please visit our website at

