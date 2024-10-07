EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover

wienerberger enhances portfolio for water solutions in Northern Europe

wienerberger enhances portfolio for water solutions in Northern Europe With the of Finnish Slatek OY and Norwegian Tekken AS wienerberger enhances its presence in the Nordic for smart water management and water infrastructure solutions

Vienna, October 07, 2024 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces two successful acquisitions in Northern Europe: a majority stake in Slatek OY, a key player in smart automation solutions for water utilities in Finland, and the complete takeover of Tekken AS, a leading supplier of pumping stations, prefabricated PE products and related services in Norway. These companies will add roughly €

10

million in revenue to wienerberger's business. Value-accretive acquisitions strengthen the portfolio

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says:“The Nordics are an attractive area for investment with high disposable incomes, stable business frameworks and ambitious ESG agendas. With these two acquisitions, wienerberger remains on track with its value-accretive growth strategy but also makes a valuable contribution to sustainability, when it comes to solutions for water management and water infrastructure and increases the share of system solutions in its portfolio. Additionally, we are expanding our portfolio with innovative digital solutions, which we will first pilot in Northern Europe and gradually implement in additional markets of wienerberger.” Slatek is a family-owned company headquartered in Oulu, Northern Finland, and is positioned as a reliable high-end provider for smart automation solutions with a strong reputation in the industry. Since the 1980s, Slatek has provided operational automation solutions for water utilities in Finland, within both water and sewage. Its full-service automation project deliveries for water utilities comprise amongst others: design, electric engineering, cabinet assembly, software programming as well as modernization and testing of solutions for new installations such as treatment plants, booster and pumping stations. The acquisition of Slatek will significantly strengthen wienerberger's foothold in the attractive segment for public water management in Finland, and – due to its complementary portfolio – unlock cross-selling synergies with wienerberger's platform for smart solutions. Through the acquisition of Tekken, wienerberger further develops and expands its position in the segment for pumping station solutions in Norway. The company is active in the field of prefabricated as well as custom-built pumping stations, prefabricated water assets made of PE (chambers, sludge separators, tank solutions) and service. This portfolio addition provides strategic synergies by enabling wienerberger's ambition to grow its footprint as a solution provider in the water infrastructure segment. Furthermore, Tekken's offering is highly complementary to wienerberger's existing business with pumping stations, which the company entered through the acquisition of QPS in 2022. Bringing two strong teams together will facilitate accelerated growth and enhanced service levels for customers. Details of the transaction

The transactions were successfully closed at the beginning of October 2024. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the respective purchase prices.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



