Marwari Catalysts Invites Early-Stage Startups For Thrive 9.0 Of Acceleration And Funding Cycle

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Marwari Catalysts is excited to announce the opening of applications for Thrive 9.0, the latest batch of its successful acceleration and funding program. This 9th cohort builds on the achievements of the previous 8 successful batches, aiming to empower early-stage startups across all sectors with essential resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities to elevate their growth and entrepreneurial journey.





Get accelerated towards your success with Marwari Catalysts, raise funds upto 1 crore







In the Indian startup ecosystem, Marwari Catalysts works as the backbone of early-stage startups, known for fostering innovation and empowering entrepreneurs across tier-2 and tier-3 cities.





Highlights of the Program:

Selection Process: The startups go through an intense three-stage screening process to bring forth the finest venture ideas that will be funded and will receive corresponding support.



Access to Funding: Thrive acceleration program will provide selected startups with investments ranging from ₹25 lakhs to ₹1 Crore.



150+ Co-founders club: They will join the Co-founders club and directly connect with 100+ successful founders, venture capitalists, family offices, and angel investors who are interested in collaborating and making meaningful connections.



Expert Mentorship: Startups will be supported by experienced entrepreneurs, business leaders, industrialists, professionals so that they can design strategies to scale up their businesses.



Strategic Partnerships: Collaborate and build partnerships which encourage sharing different resources and connections for mutual business development.



Demo Day: The most awaited day is when each startup will pitch its venture to MCats' network of VCs, HNIs, Angel Networks, Angels, and Family Offices for further rounds of funding.





Resources: Startups save major costs by receiving a resource package of tools and credits valued at over $150k through MCats' partnerships with organisations like AWS, Google Cloud, Zoho, Notion, and more.





Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, states, "Building on the success of our previous batches, we are excited to leverage our diverse experience to launch a new cohort that supports startup founders coming out of tier-2 and tier-3 markets, as an accelerator and growth partner in their journey."



A key focus for MCats has always been the mentors. During the batches, eminent people from the startup world are invited to speak and guide the startups in different ways, be it Nitin Sethi from Adani Group, Rameswar Misra from G.O.A.T. Brand labs or Lalit Mangal from Airmeet and many more.





Anish Thomas, Head-Corporate Acceleration Program at MCats, states, "Our program has supported game-changing startups such as Turms, Insurance Padosi, Jaipur Watch Company, HobFit, ClimeKare, BankSathi, ZoWorld, Revoquant, MadOverBuildings, and UCR. We are excited to continue this legacy by welcoming and nurturing the next generation of innovative startups."



Nikhil Gupta, Director- Strategy and Alliance at MCats, adds, "A startup founders' journey is complicated enough to start with, from handling the routine operations to raising funds, strategising the business, compliances etc. that is where any accelerator like MCats role comes in the startup journey which make it more encouraging and value driven."



Join the journey toward success! If you are a startup founder building the next big venture, Pitch to MCats using the following link:





About Marwari Catalysts

Marwari Catalysts, India's fastest-growing Startup Accelerator, headquartered in Jodhpur and with regional offices in Mumbai, Jaipur and Bangalore is a dynamic hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Our team comprises like-minded professionals, successful startup founders, and industry experts, all driven by a shared passion for transforming innovative startups from 10x to 100x.







150+ Co-founders Club

90+ Startup Portfolio

70% Success Ratio 8+ Exits