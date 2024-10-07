Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drones

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of narcotics early Monday transported by two drones along its western front within its area of responsibility.An official source from the Jordan - Arab reported that the Border Guard forces, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted the smuggling attempt involving two drones attempting to cross the border illegally.The rules of engagement were applied, resulting in the downing of the drones' cargo within Jordanian territory. The seized items have been referred to the relevant authorities for further action.The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces will continue to utilize its various capabilities and resources to prevent these narcotics from reaching the nation's youth and to safeguard national security.