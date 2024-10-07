Germany IVD Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2032: Key Trends And Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surge in incidence of infectious diseases, application of minimally invasive technologies, and prominence of personalized medicinal approach drive the global in vitro diagnostics market. However, stringent regulations and lack of standardized reimbursement policies restrain the growth. On the other hand, convergence of innovative technologies and opportunities for outsourcing create new opportunities in the industry.



Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and rise in geriatric population in Germany primarily drives the Germany IVD market . In addition, growth in trend toward personalized medicine and technological advancement such as metabolic and protein analysis in the IVD devices have increased the IVD market growth. Furthermore, advert of point of care diagnosis is anticipated to boost the market growth. However, lack of favorable reimbursement policies and stringent government regulations associated to the product approval, manufacturing, and sale of IVD are expected to hamper the market growth. Ongoing R&D activities related to IVD are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.



Based on product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. The reagent segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016, and the software and services is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the reagent market is attributed to the wide availability of effective and cost-efficient reagents. On the basis of techniques, the immunodiagnostics accounted for the highest market share in 2016, owing to the rise in demand of personalized medicines. On the basis of application, the infectious disease segment captured the highest market share in 2016, due to the increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among the population and rise in awareness of preventive healthcare measures. Based on end users, the standalone laboratory segment captured the highest market share in 2016, primarily due to increase in outsourcing of test to the laboratories.



The clinical diagnostics have become essential part of healthcare, as the technologies advance. Earlier, molecular testing was performed only by a skilled professional in laboratories and hospitals but the automated technology has enabled testing not only in hospitals but also at home. For instance, in March 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received approval for CINtec PLUS Cytology test by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA). CINtec Plus Cytology test provides improved diagnostic and early intervention of pre-cancerous cervical diseases.



The study provides in-depth analysis of the Germany IVD market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.



Quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 20162023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.



Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.



Extensive analysis by techniques and application helps understand various trends and prevailing opportunities in the market.



The key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed to predict the competitive outlook of the market.



Major companies operating in this market adopted product launch as their key development strategy. Companies profiled in this market include, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bayer AG, Sysmex Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson among others.



