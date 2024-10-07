Digital Textile Printing Market Growth: CAGR 7.1% With Size, Share, And Forecast Analysis (2024 - 2031) Seiko Epson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital textile printing is estimated to be valued at USD 2.70 Bn in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.36 Bn by 2031 (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2024 to 2031.

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Advanced Materials industry. The report provides demand analysis, insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Digital Textile Printing Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis. Key trends Digital Textile Printing Market1. Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in printing technology, including improved ink formulations and faster printing speeds, are driving the growth of the digital textile printing market. Innovations such as direct-to-fabric printing and digital textile printers with higher resolution and color accuracy enhance print quality and expand creative possibilities for designers.2. Sustainability Focus: There is an increasing emphasis on sustainable practices in the textile industry. Digital printing allows for more efficient use of materials, reduced waste, and lower water consumption compared to traditional methods. The use of eco-friendly inks and processes is becoming more prevalent, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and brands.3. Customization and Personalization: Digital textile printing enables the creation of customized designs and personalized products, meeting the growing consumer demand for unique and tailored items. This trend is particularly strong in the fashion, home décor, and promotional textiles sectors, where bespoke designs can cater to individual preferences.4. Shorter Lead Times: The ability to print on demand significantly reduces lead times in production, allowing brands to respond quickly to market trends and consumer demands. This agility is essential in today's fast-paced fashion environment, where rapid turnover and seasonal collections are critical for success.5. Expansion in End-User Industries: The digital textile printing market is witnessing increased adoption across various end-user industries, including fashion, home textiles, technical textiles, and automotive. This diversification is driven by the ability to print intricate designs and patterns on a wide range of materials, enhancing product offerings in these sectors.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):. Ink Type:ReactiveAcidDirect DispenseSublimationPigmentsOthers. Substrate:CottonPolyesterNylonWoolOthers (Silk, linen, rayon, etc.). Printing Process:Direct to FabricDirect to Garment. Operation:Single PassMulti-Pass. Application:Clothing/ApparelHome DécorSoft SignageOthers (Automotive textiles, healthcare textiles, etc.). By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:. Seiko Epson. Mimaki Engineering. Kornit Digital. D.Gen. RolandDG Corporation. Dover Corporation. Konica Minolta. Brother Industries. Colorjet. Jakob Müller Group. Epson. Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.,. SPGPrints. Optimum Digital Planet. GrafixDeep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Digital Textile Printing Market for all the regions and countries covered below:. North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico). Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia). South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America). Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa). Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Digital Textile Printing Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Digital Textile Printing market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Digital Textile Printing market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Digital Textile Printing market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Digital Textile Printing market?6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?. Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.. Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Digital Textile Printing and tubes industry around the world.. The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.. A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.. 