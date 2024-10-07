Norlantic Capital Partners With JTC Group To Launch Norlantic ICAV, Offering Global Investors Access To The U.S. Middle Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norlantic Capital, a cross-border private markets firm, in collaboration with global funds specialist JTC Group, is pleased to announce the establishment of Norlantic ICAV , an umbrella type Irish collective asset-management vehicle (ICAV) authorized by the Central of Ireland (Central Bank) as a Qualifying Investor Alternative Fund (QIAIF) with segregated liability between sub-funds. Norlantic ICAV is an alternative investment fund (AIF) for the purposes of the European Union's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD).

Norlantic ICAV's initial sub-fund is designed to provide qualified and professional investors with access to the dynamic U.S. middle market. Norlantic Capital, serving as the non-discretionary investment advisor, brings deep expertise and insight into the U.S. middle market, a segment known for its growth and resilience.

Norlantic Capital Partners with JTC Group to Launch Norlantic ICAV, Offering Investors Access to the U.S. Middle Market

Norlantic ICAV has appointed Jeremy O'Sullivan, Lassie Mulligan, Tharald S. Fongaard , and Shane Landy to its board, combining significant experience in fund governance, investment management, and international finance.

Norlantic ICAV is managed by JTC Global AIFM Solutions (Ireland) Limited bringing JTC's extensive experience in managing alternative investment structures. JTC is renowned for its client-focused approach and world-class fund management solutions, making them an ideal partner to support the ongoing success of Norlantic ICAV. The market leading team from the Irish office of global law firm K&L Gates acted as the legal advisors in supporting the launch and authorization of Norlantic ICAV by the Central Bank.

Orla Philippon , CEO of JTC Global AIFM Solutions (Ireland) Limited, added, "We are proud to collaborate with Norlantic Capital on this innovative venture. Our team at JTC is committed to delivering world-class fund management solutions, and Norlantic Capital reflects our shared vision of offering global investors access to alternative investments."

ABOUT NORLANTIC ICAV

Norlantic ICAV is an umbrella type Irish collective asset-management vehicle (ICAV) authorized by the Central Bank as a Qualifying Investor Alternative Investment Fund (QIAIF) with segregated liability between sub-funds. Norlantic ICAV is an alternative investment fund (AIF) for the purposes of the European Union's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD). Norlantic ICAV provides qualified and professional investors access to diverse global investment opportunities and is designed for international investors seeking secure and scalable exposure to alternative markets.

ABOUT JTC GROUP

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

For more information, visit

ABOUT NORLANTIC CAPITAL

Norlantic Capital is a cross-border private markets firm providing the next gen of alternative investors exposure to the massive and resilient U.S. middle market. It provides investors access to this market by investing in top-tier private equity managers through its broadly diversified fund complemented by its direct and custom exposure investment strategies. Norlantic is supported by strong instructional partners and has offices in New York.

For more information, visit

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for informational purposes only and it does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor is it a solicitation to offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

SOURCE Norlantic ICAV

