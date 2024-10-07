Over Dozen Russian Drones Downed In Kyiv Region Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces detected nearly 15 Russian drones in the airspace around Kyiv. All enemy UAVs targeting the capital were intercepted.

That's according to the municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The fourth air attack on Kyiv since October start! Like almost every night, the Russian used unmanned aerial vehicles. Drones were approaching Kyiv in waves from different directions," the report reads.

The air raid alert went off in the capital three times throughout the night and lasted more than two hours in total.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

As reported, last night, the air defense forces destroyed 56 enemy Shahed kamikaze drones and two missiles.