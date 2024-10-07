Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,160 In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the large-scale invasion in 2022, the Russian invasion forces have seen an estimated 661,630 of their and officers killed or wounded in action, including 1,160 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defenders have so far destroyed 8,933 enemy tanks (+14 in the past day), 17,710 (+31) armored fighting vehicles, 19,156 (+64) artillery systems, 1,223 (+7) multiple rocket launchers, 972 (+2) anti-aircraft systems, 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,643 (+65) unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,615 (+2) cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 26,102 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,364 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

Ukraine destroys 1,540 units of Russian military hardware over past week

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine downed over a dozen Russian kamikaze drones that targeted Kyiv overnight Monday, October 7.