Hamas Armed Wing Claims To Fire Rockets At Southern Israel


10/7/2024 3:02:32 AM

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The armed wing of Hamas claimed it fired rockets into southern Israel on Monday as the country marked the first anniversary of the attack the Palestinian group launched on this day last year.
The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters fired the projectiles at "enemy gatherings" at Rafah crossing, Kerem Shalom crossing and kibbutz Holit near the border with Gaza.

The Peninsula

