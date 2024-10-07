Hamas Armed Wing Claims To Fire Rockets At Southern Israel
Date
10/7/2024 3:02:32 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The armed wing of Hamas claimed it fired rockets into southern Israel on Monday as the country marked the first anniversary of the attack the Palestinian group launched on this day last year.
The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters fired the projectiles at "enemy gatherings" at Rafah crossing, Kerem Shalom crossing and kibbutz Holit near the border with Gaza.
MENAFN07102024000063011010ID1108751788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.