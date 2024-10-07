Joyful Garden Tour By Ye Zhang Wins Bronze In A' Graphics Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joyful Garden Tour

Ye Zhang's Innovative Brand Design Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Ye Zhang 's "Joyful Garden Tour" as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness of Ye Zhang's work, which showcases a high degree of professionalism and innovation in the graphic design industry.The "Joyful Garden Tour" brand design effectively combines traditional Chinese architecture with modern aesthetics, creating a unique and recognizable visual identity for the 2024 Chinese New Year event jointly organized by the Old Summer Palace and the Summer Palace. By integrating architectural icons with cultural elements of the Year of the Dragon, Ye Zhang's design not only deepens the public's understanding of these historical sites but also promotes the dissemination of traditional culture, enhancing visitors' cultural participation and sense of belonging.Through extensive data research, Ye Zhang selected the most famous buildings in the Old Summer Palace and the Summer Palace, graphically manipulating them to create highly recognizable and communicable icons. These icons were combined with Loong, the Chinese Zodiac motif for 2024, and presented in a vibrant blue and pink color scheme to reflect the new vitality emerging from the gardens' long history. The design explores suitable visual presentation methods for architectural icons, helping to develop and intermingle diverse cultures.This Bronze A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Ye Zhang's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance cultural experiences and contribute to the development of regional cultural tourism. The award is expected to inspire future projects and drive further innovation in the field of graphic design, as Ye Zhang continues to push the boundaries of creativity and professionalism.Joyful Garden Tour was designed by Design Director Ye Zhang, Art Directors Xingxing Li and Yang Mao, Lead Designer Yuyang Wu, and Designers Yudi Lei, Kaixuan Jia, and Huanxiao Guo.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ye ZhangYe Zhang is a talented designer from China, associated with the creative design program at Beijing Jiaotong University's School of Architecture and Design. The design team at the university has undertaken a series of prestigious projects in brand design and cultural creativity, including designs for well-known landmarks in China and overseas. Their work has garnered widespread social influence and recognition in domestic and international design competitions .About Beijing Jiaotong UniversityFounded in 1896, Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) is the birthplace of modern railway and telecommunication education in China. It is renowned both domestically and internationally as one of the key universities with the longest history in the country. The creative design program at BJTU, under the School of Architecture and Design, offers majors such as Visual Communication Design, Digital Media Art, Environmental Design, Architecture, Urban and Rural Planning, contributing to the education of numerous outstanding designers and architects for society.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that improve people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious category that invites visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures to showcase their creativity and remarkable design capabilities. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

