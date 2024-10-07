Xiaoshanxiang Pig By Beijing Jiaotong University Wins Bronze In A' Graphics Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xiaoshanxiang Pig

Beijing Jiaotong University's Innovative Brand Design for Xiaoshanxiang Pig Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Beijing Jiaotong University as a winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work titled "Xiaoshanxiang Pig." This highly prestigious accolade celebrates the university's dedication to creating a unique and impactful brand design that effectively communicates the story and values of Xiaoyuan Village's pork products.The Xiaoshanxiang Pig brand design showcases the importance of innovative graphic design in promoting agricultural products and driving local economic development. By highlighting the unique farming methods and cultural heritage of Xiaoyuan Village, this award-winning design demonstrates the power of visual communication in connecting consumers with the stories behind the products they purchase. This recognition underscores the significance of effective branding in enhancing the value and marketability of agricultural goods, ultimately benefiting both producers and consumers alike.The award-winning design features a series of simple yet charming countryside illustrations that capture the essence of Xiaoyuan Village's "pigs sleeping on straw beds" farming method. The light colors and playful style of the packaging create a cohesive and memorable brand image for Xiaoshanxiang Pig, instantly engaging consumers and inviting them to learn more about the village's story. The design team's meticulous research and creative approach have resulted in a packaging solution that not only stands out on the market but also effectively communicates the brand's values and differentiates it from competitors.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Beijing Jiaotong University's commitment to excellence in graphic design and its potential to drive positive change in rural communities. The success of the Xiaoshanxiang Pig brand design is expected to inspire further exploration and innovation in the field of agricultural product branding, setting new standards for effective visual communication and storytelling. As the design team continues to refine their skills and push the boundaries of creativity, they are poised to make even greater contributions to the advancement of graphic design and the promotion of sustainable rural development.Xiaoshanxiang Pig was designed by a talented team from Beijing Jiaotong University, including Design Director Ye Zhang, Art Directors Yang Mao and Xingxing Li, Lead Designer Yuanshu Niu, and Designers Jingying Lv, Luyao Zhai, Yuzheng Lei, and Yao Zhou. Their combined expertise and dedication have brought this award-winning project to life, showcasing the university's strength in fostering exceptional design talent.Interested parties may learn more at:About Beijing Jiaotong UniversityFounded in 1896, Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) is a renowned institution in China, known for its pioneering role in modern railway and telecommunication education. The university's School of Architecture and Design offers a range of creative programs, including Visual Communication Design, Digital Media Art, Environmental Design, Architecture, and Urban and Rural Planning. BJTU's design team has undertaken numerous prestigious projects in brand design and cultural creativity, garnering widespread recognition and awards for their innovative and impactful work.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of materials and technology, showcasing the designers' ability to effectively combine form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.