[Pangyo Event] The 8Th 'Evening Meet-Up': A Gathering Of Young Developers And Seasoned Advice

Beginning of the 8th Evening Meet-Up in Pangyo

(From Left) Dong-Wook Lee and Joo-Hyun Lee from YouTube DevBadak

Two members from the YouTube channel DevBadak shared their experience and advice to developers in Pangyo.

Post Meet-Up Beer & Pizza Networking Session

8th Evening Meet-Up, collaborating with the IT Inflearn, focused on young developers and garnered attention from Pangyo's IT industry.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 25th, Pangyo Techno Valley hosted the 'Evening Meet-Up,' a networking event for IT professionals to gather after work. Held monthly on the last Wednesday, the event primarily attracts young professionals in their 20s and 30s working in Pangyo, creating a dynamic space for communication.This edition, themed '8th Evening Meet-Up: Autumn Special,' focused on young developers and garnered significant attention in the IT sector. Collaborating with the online IT learning platform Inflearn , the event welcomed about 100 participants. IT practitioners delivered presentations and engaged in Q&A sessions, offering practical insights into the industry. Notably, the event featured special appearances by Dong-wook Lee and Joo-hyun Lee, CTOs from the popular YouTube channel 'DevBadak ,' which boasts 40,000 subscribers. They shared valuable advice for young developers.Dong-Wook Lee, known for his focus on leading effective development teams, and Joo-Hyun Lee, CTO at BanLife and a YouTube channel operator, shared their development experiences and current IT trends, providing practical advice for successful careers.During the event, a junior developer expressed concerns about desiring a backend development role while handling AI research and DevOps tasks. Responding to this, 'DevBadak' emphasized the importance of gaining diverse experiences early in one's career and advised that understanding infrastructure through DevOps could significantly benefit a backend developer. They encouraged viewing the situation from different perspectives to see how these experiences could positively impact future career prospects.The latter part of the event featured a networking session with 'beer and pizza,' allowing young developers to mingle freely, share ideas, and explore practical collaboration opportunities. This 'Evening Meet-Up' went beyond mere learning opportunities; it was crucial in building a network where young developers could share experiences and collaborate.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do's representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange“In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo's companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

