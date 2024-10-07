(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 7th October 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 4th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,602 Lowest price per share (pence): 666.00 Highest price per share (pence): 678.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 671.6025

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 671.6025 6,602 666.00 678.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 04 October 2024 11:53:23 239 667.00 XLON 00302783837TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:53:23 358 667.00 XLON 00302783838TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:53:23 326 666.00 XLON 00302783839TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:53:23 374 666.00 XLON 00302783840TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:53:23 82 669.00 XLON 00302783841TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:53:25 197 666.00 XLON 00302783842TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:53:26 506 666.00 XLON 00302783843TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:53:26 197 666.00 XLON 00302783844TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:55:07 80 669.00 XLON 00302783896TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:56:53 46 669.00 XLON 00302783908TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:56:53 370 669.00 XLON 00302783909TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:56:56 124 669.00 XLON 00302783911TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:59:02 77 669.00 XLON 00302784287TRLO1 04 October 2024 11:59:06 90 669.00 XLON 00302784289TRLO1 04 October 2024 12:00:01 233 672.00 XLON 00302784322TRLO1 04 October 2024 12:00:01 117 672.00 XLON 00302784323TRLO1 04 October 2024 12:00:04 345 671.00 XLON 00302784345TRLO1 04 October 2024 12:00:46 589 673.00 XLON 00302784370TRLO1 04 October 2024 12:00:46 119 673.00 XLON 00302784371TRLO1 04 October 2024 14:00:17 108 678.00 XLON 00302786864TRLO1 04 October 2024 14:00:17 221 678.00 XLON 00302786865TRLO1 04 October 2024 14:22:28 119 677.00 XLON 00302787356TRLO1 04 October 2024 14:24:46 126 677.00 XLON 00302787368TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:03:03 81 678.00 XLON 00302788398TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:19:36 233 677.00 XLON 00302788915TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:19:36 321 678.00 XLON 00302788916TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:19:36 37 678.00 XLON 00302788917TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:19:36 57 678.00 XLON 00302788918TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:19:36 22 678.00 XLON 00302788919TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:21:58 117 678.00 XLON 00302788982TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:22:52 125 678.00 XLON 00302788991TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:22:56 100 677.00 XLON 00302788992TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:22:56 15 677.00 XLON 00302788993TRLO1 04 October 2024 15:26:33 251 678.00 XLON 00302789028TRLO1 04 October 2024 16:21:06 97 678.00 XLON 00302790715TRLO1 04 October 2024 16:25:31 20 678.00 XLON 00302790956TRLO1 04 October 2024 16:25:31 79 678.00 XLON 00302790957TRLO1 04 October 2024 16:26:05 2 678.00 XLON 00302790993TRLO1 04 October 2024 16:28:38 2 678.00 XLON 00302791156TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970