Quantuma Joint Administrators Have Been Appointed Over The UK Arm Of A US Law Firm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quantuma managing directors Sean Bucknall, Andrew Hosking and its chief executive officer, Carl Jackson were appointed joint administrators of Armstrong Teasdale Ltd, the UK based operations of US headquartered law firm, Armstrong Teasdale LLP on 4th October 2024. Armstrong Teasdale LLP was a shareholder in Armstrong Teasdale Ltd.Armstrong Teasdale LLP expanded its international footprint with its first office outside of the US in 2021 with its of London based independent firm, Kerman Services Limited.Fifty-seven people were employed by Armstrong Teasdale Ltd. Most of these employees have found new employment in other firms and have already departed to take up their new roles. The remaining staff have been made redundant, with a couple of members of staff being retained by the joint administrators to assist them in undertaking their duties.Samantha Palmer, partner at Child & Child, has advised the joint administrators in respect of all regulatory matters and has subsequently been appointed as client protective Solicitor Manager. Samantha will oversee all regulatory matters and ensure client interests continue to be protected, including the safe transfer of client files and client monies to alternative firms whilst the compliant orderly wind down of the business is completed.Quantuma has established itself as the leading adviser to distressed law firms over the last 15 years, having overseen some of the highest profile legal failures in the UK, including the administrations of Davenport Lyons, Jeffrey Green Russell, King & Wood Mallesons, Ince Gordon Dadds, Pennington Manches, McMillan Williams Solicitors Limited and Roberts Jackson.Quantuma managing director and joint administrator, Sean Bucknall said:“The UK operations of Armstrong Teasdale had, until more recently, been profitable and a strong addition to the wider Armstrong Teasdale business within the US. However, a series of well-documented senior team departures severely compromised the UK firm's ability to trade profitably and has resulted in the requirement to compliantly wind down the UK's operations."Child & Child partner and Solicitor Manager, Samantha Palmer said:“We are delighted to have been able to provide regulatory guidance and support to the Firm to ensure that clients' interests remain protected at all times and the firm's closure is completed in an orderly and compliant manner.”Child & Child's Regulatory practice, headed by Samantha Palmer, provides tailored regulatory guidance and solutions to professional practices and regulated individuals. Samantha Palmer regularly takes the Solicitor Manager appointments in the highly regulated law firm sector.Quantuma Advisory LimitedQuantuma is a cross-border advisory firm serving the needs of corporate companies and their stakeholders involved in complex, cross-border business challenges.Its capabilities include extracting value from underperforming businesses, transactions to maximise stakeholder value, resolving business disputes, mitigating business risks, identifying and recovering assets and managing operational and financial challenges.The Quantuma team has deep cross-border experience and specialist expertise in Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate Finance, Disputes, Investigations, Asset Tracing & Recovery and Valuations.The firm is headquartered in London and employs 400 people, who are located across 28 offices situated in the UK, Cyprus, Mauritius, The Cayman Islands, BVI, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Dubai and Australia.For more information, please visitPress contacts - QuantumaMarie Wadeson, Managing Director, Quantuma...Mobile: +44 (0)7464 545678

Paula Fagan, Marketing Manager

Quantuma

+44 7464 545678

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.