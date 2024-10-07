[Pangyo Accelerating] Leap Towards Global Unicorn: The 9Th 'Pan-Pan Day' Successfully Concluded

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The six startups from Pangyo Techno Valley participated in a Private IR session to present their vision and had one-on-one meetings with six firms.

SUWON, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 26th, the 9th iteration of 'Pan-Pan Day,' aimed at fostering startups from Pangyo Techno Valley for global expansion, took place at the Suwon Center. As part of the Gyeonggi Global Startup Program, this event was a platform to support local startups in their leap toward becoming global unicorns.Participants included startups such as Alfred Pets, Fairy Inc. , EKLEER , and Soft Landers , who showcased their innovative technologies and business models. Notably, Alfred Pets has been gaining attention with its cat litter product 'ETICAT,' utilizing coffee grounds for odor management and introducing a new trend in the pet industry. Fairy, founded by former Google experts, captivated the audience with the world's first mobile service recognition technology based on network signals, offering CRM marketing and security solutions. With its USB-C desktop monitors, EKLEER continues to make successful inroads in domestic and international markets.The six startups participated in a Private IR session where each had 10 minutes to present their vision. They also had the opportunity to have one-on-one meetings with six investment firms, including New Paradigm Investment, to explore potential investment opportunities.This September's Pan-Pan Day, in collaboration with the Gyeonggi Startup Summit, provided participating startups with connections to overseas VCs and included a separate networking session with Estonian startups, which discussed practical strategies for entering the European market. Startups interested in expanding into Europe showed great enthusiasm for these sessions.Simultaneously, the '2024 Gyeonggi Startup Summit × South Summit Korea,' hosted by Gyeonggi-do and co-organized by the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) and Spain's South Summit, also opened. It featured exhibitions of innovative technologies centered around AI and deep tech, along with various open innovation programs, drawing the attention of domestic and international investors.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do's representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange“In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo's companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

