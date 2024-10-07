Paul Pogba In Talks With Juventus For Contract Termination: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) France's winner and current Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly opened talks with the Seria A club over a mutual termination.

The midfielder's current contract is set to expire in June 2026 but the 31-year-old is expected to reach a mutual agreement with Juventus to cut his contract short, according to a Daily Mail report.

Pogba was hit with the ban for failing a dope test after featuring for Juventus in their opening game of the 2023-24 season against Udinese on August 20.

He was tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance that boosts endogenous testosterone. However, Pogba's management team challenged the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

On Friday, the French international got a favourable verdict following his appeal as the CAS upheld the four-year suspension that was dished out in February. The ban, which commenced on September 11, 2023, has been reduced to 18 months and will end in March 2025. His original 5,000 euros fine has been set aside.

The ruling also allows Pogba to recommence training in January 2025.

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta, however, said that the club is yet to decide what to do with the former Manchester United midfielder.

"The club will decide what to do about Pogba. Pogba was a great player. He hasn't played for a long time. I'm focused on tomorrow's game, the rest doesn't matter,” said Motta to reporters in a press conference.

CAS will officially announce their verdict from Pogba's appeal on Monday.