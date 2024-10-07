Two Years Celebration Of Indo Palau Film And Cultural Forum At ICMEI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – A grand celebration took place marking the successful completion of two years of the Indo Palau and Cultural Forum (IPFCF), a key initiative of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), established in 2022. Under the esteemed leadership of Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India, the forum has significantly contributed to fostering cultural ties and promoting cinematic collaboration between India and Palau.



The event reached new heights with the presence of H.E. Lebuu Littler James, Administrator of National Aviation of Palau, who visited Marwah Studios, where he was welcomed with great enthusiasm. He was accompanied by Hon. Neeraj A. Sharma, Robert J. Scaria, Honorary Consul of India to Palau, and Shruti Swaroop of International Inclusion Alliance. The delegation was given an exclusive tour of the world-class facilities at Marwah Studios and had a fruitful interaction with members of the Indo Palau Film and Cultural Forum and the students of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television).



During his visit, H.E. Lebuu Littler James expressed his admiration for the state-of-the-art infrastructure at Marwah Studios, noting,“I am amazed to see the facilities at Marwah Studios. The students are fortunate to receive training in such a world-class setup. I warmly welcome you all to Palau and encourage you to create some outstanding cinematic works-fiction or documentary-and we will support you to the best of our abilities.”



In his remarks, Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma expressed his gratitude to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Marwah Studios, for orchestrating the event, stating,“Dr. Marwah leaves no stone unturned in his role as a Cultural Ambassador of Palau, and we are thankful for his continued efforts in strengthening cultural and cinematic ties between India and Palau.”



Robert J. Scaria, Honorary Consul of India to Palau, extended his best wishes for a long and prosperous relationship between the two nations, highlighting the forum's role in enhancing mutual understanding through the arts.



As a mark of mutual respect and recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Indo Palau Film and Cultural Forum Mementos to the distinguished guests, including life membership of the World Peace and Development and Research Foundation to both Neeraj Sharma and Shruti Swaroop.



In return, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored with a memento from the Republic of Palau by H.E. Lebuu Littler James and a certificate of appreciation for his two years of selfless service to promoting India-Palau relations.



The event was a celebration of cultural exchange and cooperation, reflecting the deepening ties between India and Palau through the powerful medium of cinema and the arts. The Indo Palau Film and Cultural Forum will continue its mission of nurturing these bonds and providing platforms for artistic collaboration.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143