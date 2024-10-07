Zee Business Reaffirms Dominance As India's Leading Business News Channel With 70.3% Viewership Share

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Business has once again cemented its position as India's premier business news channel, claiming an impressive 70.3% viewership share in Week 39 of 2024, as per the latest BARC data. The continues to outshine its peers - CNBC Awaaz, which garnered just 29.3%, while CNBC TV18 and ET Now trailed with a mere 0.2% each. This victory not only highlights Zee Business's unparalleled reach, but also highlights its continued relevance in providing critical insights to a vast and diverse audience.



The channel's dominance is driven by its flagship shows during prime time market hours-'First Trade', 'Final Trade', 'News Par Views', and '10 Ki Kamai'-which have become synonymous with high-quality, trusted financial journalism. This also includes other shows during non-market hours like Aapki Khabar Aapka Fayda, Money Guru and India 360. These shows have been successful in offering a comprehensive blend of expert analysis, market insights, and actionable information, making them essential viewing for investors, traders, and anyone seeking credible financial advice.



Zee Business's success is not just reflected in its ratings, but also in its impact on empowering viewers to make informed decisions in an increasingly volatile financial landscape. By consistently providing accurate and timely financial news, the channel has played a pivotal role in enhancing financial literacy among millions of Indian households. From seasoned investors to first-time market entrants, Zee Business caters to a wide demographic, delivering financial updates that are both insightful and accessible.



Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, attributed the channel's success to its commitment to factual reporting and viewer engagement said, "Our audience's trust is our most valuable asset. At Zee Business, we strive to deliver accurate and reliable information that empowers individuals to make informed financial decisions. Upholding the highest standards of journalism is not just our responsibility; it's our commitment to our viewers."



Mr. Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Zee Business, emphasized the channel's influence in shaping financial narratives in India, further highlighting, "The continued support from our viewers fuels our ambition to be the leading voice in financial journalism. At Zee Business, we will keep pushing boundaries and setting benchmarks to ensure our audience has access to the best insights and reporting that guide their financial futures."



With its industry-leading viewership share, Zee Business is not just reporting on financial news-it is shaping impactful conversations around it. The channel's influence extends far beyond daily market updates, contributing to a more financially literate and informed India.



As the channel continues to innovate and evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide viewers with the tools they need to navigate their financial journeys with confidence.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.





