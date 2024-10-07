VFS Global certified Great Place to Work in KSA; Ranks high on employee value creation

(MENAFN- VFS Global) Further highlighting the organisation's commitment to its people and practices, VFS Global has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in the UAE and KSA (from September 2024 to September 2025). The company has also secured the certification in India, China and Philippines this year, truly highlighting the company's focus on creating a welcoming and supportive professional environment.



Nirbhik Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer, VFS Global said, "Being certified a Great Place to Work here in the Middle East is a truly special accolade. It acknowledges our tireless efforts towards ensuring that all our employees feel valued and have the support and tools required to excel in their professional endeavours. I would like to thank all our employees who contributed to this survey. Needless to say, we would not be a Great Place to Work without a great workforce driving us to success every day."



VFS Global employees in the UAE and KSA ranked the company highly on employee value creation, with a strong majority agreeing that the organisation makes employees feel safe, welcome, and equipped to succeed. A large majority showed faith in the way the Management runs the company and feel proud to tell people they work at VFS Global.



VFS Global has remained committed to the Saudi Vision 2030, with 72% of its employee strength being Saudi nationals, and 40% of the employees being women.



Dedicated to the career development of Saudi nationals, VFS Global has a slew of initiatives for employee empowerment and professional growth. Their Global Resource Pool programme deploys Saudi employees in VFS Global offices abroad, providing international exposure and experience. Their Leaders of Tomorrow programme identifies and upskills promising employees for leadership positions.



Dedicated to investing in Saudi talent, the organisation also actively participates in the Employment Support Programmes in the Kingdom. The Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF)-run Tamheer program saw 25 employees enrolled in trainings across VFS Global offices in Saudi Arabia. The organization also aligned with the Tawteen Programme, aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for the Saudi Youth. Between the two initiatives, VFS Global employed 71 and 121 Saudi nationals respectively over the last two years.



Most recently, the organisation launched its Alumni programme, to connect former VFS Global employees with current staff members, offering networking, mentorship, and career development support.



