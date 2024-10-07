Chinese, Pakistani Nationals Killed, Injured In Terrorist Attack In Karachi

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (NNN-APP) – Two Chinese nationals were killed, one Chinese national injured, and several Pakistani nationals were killed and injured, in a attack in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi last night, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan confirmed.

The attack happened at about 11:00 p.m. local time yesterday (1800 GMT), when a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists, near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, the capital city of the country's south Sindh province, the embassy said.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist act, express deep condolences to the victims of the two countries, and extend sincere condolences to the injured and their relatives,” the statement said, adding that, the Chinese side has been working with the Pakistani side to do their best to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

The Chinese missions in Pakistan have initiated emergency response work, as soon as possible, requiring Pakistan to do its best to treat the injured, conduct a thorough investigation of the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators, the statement said.

The embassy stressed, practical and effective measures, to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in Pakistan should be taken by the Pakistani side at the same time.

“The Chinese embassy and consulates in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens and companies in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions,” said the statement.

The banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement on a social media platform, while the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed it.– NNN-APP