Galapagos Welcomes Oleg Nodelman To Its Board Of Directors To Support Strategic Growth

Mr. Nodelman replaces Mr. Dan G. Baker who stepped down on October 6, 2024. The addition of Mr. Nodelman marks an important step in Galapagos' ongoing efforts to engage with and continue to execute on our Forward, Faster strategy to accelerate innovation and create near-and long-term value.

“We are pleased to welcome Oleg Nodelman to the Galapagos Board,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels, Galapagos' CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors1.“His deep expertise in biotech and shared goals of unlocking further value for Galapagos will be instrumental in helping us execute our near- and long-term strategy and deliver superior results for patients, shareholders, employees, and customers.”

Mr. Nodelman is the Founder and Portfolio Manager of EcoR1 Capital LLC, a biotech-focused investment advisory firm which invests in companies at all stages of research and development. Mr. Nodelman brings a wealth of experience in driving shareholder value, strategic transformations, and long-term growth initiatives. With a proven record in investment management – including business development and capital deployment – and his deep roots in the biotech and scientific communities, Mr. Nodelman's appointment signals Galapagos' commitment to accelerating value for all shareholders.

“I am excited to join the Galapagos Board and work with the management team to realize the Company's full value potential,” said Mr. Nodelman.“As one of Galapagos' largest shareholders, EcoR1 is committed to the Company's future success.”

Mr. Nodelman holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service with a concentration in Science and Technology from Georgetown University.

We want to thank Dan for his invaluable contributions in helping to reset the R&D strategy at Galapagos and the Board is grateful to him for his leadership as Chair of the Science and Development Committee of the Company. During his time at Galapagos, Dan shared his extensive clinical expertise as a rheumatologist as well as his deep insights in drug development from his experience at Johnson & Johnson, where he helped develop REMICADE®, SIMPONI®, and STELARA®. We wish Dan all the best as he leaves Galapagos to pursue other ventures. Dan will continue to serve the Company as a scientific advisor.

