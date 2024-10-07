Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Attends Council Of Fms Of CIS Meeting In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a business trip to Moscow, Russia, to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's speech at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS meeting and his participation in high-level meetings are planned.

To recall, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers kicks off in Moscow on October 7 under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as reported by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers will sum up the tentative results of the joint work carried out during Russia's chairmanship of the organization in 2024 and discuss the prospects for cooperation in the CIS, including deepening economic integration, countering challenges and threats, and expanding humanitarian contacts, according to Zakharova.

"Special attention will be given to preparing for and celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War," she added in a briefing last week.