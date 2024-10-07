Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Attends Council Of Fms Of CIS Meeting In Moscow
Date
10/7/2024 1:09:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a business trip to
Moscow, Russia, to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting,
Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
It was noted that within the framework of the visit, Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov's speech at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
CIS meeting and his participation in high-level meetings are
planned.
To recall, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council
of Foreign Ministers kicks off in Moscow on October 7 under the
chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as reported
by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
During the meeting, the foreign ministers will sum up the
tentative results of the joint work carried out during Russia's
chairmanship of the organization in 2024 and discuss the prospects
for cooperation in the CIS, including deepening economic
integration, countering challenges and threats, and expanding
humanitarian contacts, according to Zakharova.
"Special attention will be given to preparing for and
celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic
War," she added in a briefing last week.
MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108751585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.