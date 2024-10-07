Iran Summoned Australian Envoy Over“Biased” Stance On Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 7 (NNN-IRNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry, summoned the Australian ambassador yesterday, over his government's“biased stance” towards the recent developments in the region.

Australian Ambassador to Tehran, Ian McConville, was summoned by Ali Asghar Mohammadi, director general of the East Asia and Oceania department, at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, according to a statement released by the ministry.

The summoning came as Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, on Wednesday, condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel. Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton on Friday, also called for the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador to Australia.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign ministry official protested the Australian government's“unjustified and biased” stance, and slammed its“silence” in the face of Israel's“aggressions” against Gaza and Lebanon.

Mohammadi reiterated Iran's call for an immediate cessation of Israel's“genocide in Gaza and aggressions against Lebanon,” calling on Australia and other Western supporters of Israel, to play a“responsible role” to those ends.

The Australian ambassador elaborated on his government's actions to achieve ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, assuring that he would convey Iran's official protest to the Australian government.

Iran fired about 180 ballistic missiles at what it claimed to be strategic centres in Israel on Tuesday night.– NNN-IRNA