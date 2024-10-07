Pakistan Blast Video: 3 Foreign Nationals Killed, 17 Injured In Explosion Near Karachi Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, reported Pakistan's Geo News.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene. The site was cordoned off due to a heavy military deployment.

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar said,“According to initial information, an oil tanker caught fire which spread to several other causing collateral damage. We are determining if there was an element of involved which we cannot rule out at the moment.”

Meanwhile, a Chinese Embassy statement said that a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited had been attacked around 11 pm, killing two Chinese and injuring one other, AP reported.

The provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo that the explosion was an attack targeting foreigners.

Thousands of Chinese workers are in Pakistan, most involved in Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative that connects south and central Asia with the Chinese capital.

The Chinese statement called the explosion a“terrorist attack” and said that China is working with Pakistan to handle the aftermath. It called for a thorough investigation to punish the perpetrators and reminded Chinese citizens in the country to take safety precautions, reported AP.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries," the statement said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is advocating for the independence of Balochistan, a province in southwestern Pakistan that borders Afghanistan and Iran. In August, the group launched coordinated attacks in the region that resulted in over 70 fatalities, Reuters reported.

The BLA particularly targets Chinese interests, especially the strategic Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea, accusing Beijing of aiding Islamabad in exploiting the province. The group has a history of attacking Chinese nationals working in the area and has previously targeted Beijing's consulate in Karachi.

