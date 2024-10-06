Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Kill 30, Injure 150, Including Refugees In Mosque Shelter

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reported that Israeli on parts of Gaza, including a mosque sheltering refugees, have resulted in at least 30 deaths and 150 injuries.

Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, October 6, that many people are still trapped under the rubble, and rescue teams are unable to reach them.

These occurred over the past 24 hours, with widespread damage in several areas.

Reuters also reported that an Israeli targeted a mosque in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killing at least 5 people and injuring 20 others.

According to reports, the mosque was being used as a shelter for displaced war refugees in Gaza.

The Israeli military, however, stated that it had conducted a“precision strike on a Hamas group.”

Health officials in Gaza have warned of a rising death toll as the aftermath of the airstrikes unfolds.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began about a year ago following a Hamas attack on southern Israel.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, since the start of Israeli attacks, over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, and around 2.3 million people have been displaced.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in major cities around the world have marched in support of the Palestinian people, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

As the violence continues to escalate, international pressure is mounting for both sides to cease hostilities and engage in peace talks. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with growing concerns over the impact on civilians, particularly women and children.

