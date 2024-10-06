IN-BEST Pangyo Took Place With 2024 Gyeonggi Startup Summit, Helping Pangyo Startups' Expansion And Investment.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scene before the start of IN-BEST Pangyo

IR Pitching Session

Speech by Eva-Kristina Ponomarjov at the Korea-Estonia exchange meeting

One-on-one consultations between investors and startups

Scene from the Korea-Estonia exchange meeting

The In-Best Pangyo played a key role in activating the startup ecosystem in Pangyo and enhancing its global competitiveness.

SUWON, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 'In-Best Pangyo,' the second Pangyo Startup Exchange of 2024, successfully concluded at the Suwon Convention Center on September 26th, part of the '2024 Gyeonggi Startup Summit'. It was a crucial platform for promising startups in Pangyo Techno Valley 1 & 2 to meet directly with global investors to explore investment attraction and international expansion opportunities. The exchange played a key role in activating the startup ecosystem in Pangyo and enhancing its global competitiveness, aligning with the broader objectives of Gyeonggi-do's global startup development initiatives for 2024.The event started with an IR (Investor Relations) pitching session involving eight startups. Each showcased its technological prowess and growth potential to a gathering of domestic and international investors, sharing strategies for leaping into the global market. Notably, startups specializing in AI, deep tech, and green tech drew significant attention during the pitches.Following the pitches, personalized one-on-one consultations between investors and startups allowed deeper discussions, exploring potential collaborations and networking to strategize global market entries. This aimed to attract investments and facilitated strategic partnerships for international market access.The final session featured an exchange meeting with Estonian companies, reinforcing the potential for cooperation between Korea and Estonia. Eva-Kristina Ponomarjov, Director General of Enterprise Estonia 's Trade Promotion Department, emphasized the alignment between Korean and Estonian business mindsets and highlighted the importance of close cooperation.Estonia, known for its digital strength and attractive business conditions like zero corporate tax and the e-residency program, was presented as an appealing environment for global businesses. Director Ponomarjov introduced Estonia's favorable conditions for Korean investors and expressed hope that this exchange would be a starting point for creating new opportunities between the two countries.The 'In-Best Pangyo,' part of the '2024 Gyeonggi Startup Summit,' was hosted by Gyeonggi-do and co-organized by Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA ) and South Summit of Spain. It was Asia's first international startup event of its kind. Held from September 25th for three days, the event provided an essential platform for Pangyo startups to compete globally.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do's representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange“In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo's companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

