Private Leverage Awarded Prestigious Financial Assistance Award For 2024

- Malcolm SykesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sykes Equity LLC, doing business as Private Leverage , is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Financial Assistance (FA) Award of $550,000 for 2024 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund). This award is part of the Fiscal Year 2024 CDFI Program, designed to promote economic inclusivity and help close the wealth gap in underserved communities.The FA Award will enhance Private Leverage's ability to provide much-needed financial products, services, and development assistance. With this funding, Private Leverage will expand its capital offerings and continue to fuel community growth by empowering individuals and businesses that have traditionally faced barriers to economic participation.“At Private Leverage, our mission is to break down the financial barriers that hinder economic growth in underserved communities. This award from the CDFI Fund allows us to take significant steps toward closing the wealth gap and fostering economic inclusivity,” said Malcolm Sykes, Founder and CEO of Sykes Equity LLC.“This funding will not only increase our capacity but will also ensure that we can continue to provide financial solutions that create lasting change in the lives of those we serve.”The CDFI Fund's Financial Assistance Award is a critical part of Private Leverage's commitment to providing equitable access to financial resources. By focusing on underserved and marginalized communities, this award will help Private Leverage drive transformational economic growth and opportunity, promoting financial independence for individuals and entrepreneurs who have long been excluded from traditional financial systems.This award reaffirms Private Leverage's ongoing dedication to its mission of economic empowerment and its role as a leader in the fight to close the wealth gap. The funds will be used to support various financial and development services, further extending the reach and impact of Private Leverage's initiatives.

