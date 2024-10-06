(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The week of October 7-11, 2024, will bring important economic updates for several Latin American countries.



Inflation data from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico will take center stage. Peru's central will also make a key decision on interest rates.



Brazil will release car production and vehicle sales figures for August on October 8. The country's September inflation data will follow on October 9.



Analysts anticipate a monthly inflation rate of 0.46% and an annual rate of 4.45%. Rising electricity prices may contribute significantly to September's inflation numbers.



Argentina will publish industrial production data for August on October 8. Analysts project a 5.4% annual decline. The country's September inflation rate will be announced on October 10.



A recent tax cut may lead to the first inflation rate below 4% in months, potentially boosting President Milei's political standing.







Mexico's national statistics agency will release September inflation data on October 9. Analysts expect the annual rate to fall to 4.6% from August's 5.0%.



The central ban will publish minutes from its recent monetary policy meeting on October 10. These may hint at future rate cuts if economic data aligns with forecasts.



Chile will report its September trade balance on October 7. Analysts predict a surplus of $1.6 billion, up from $1.132 billion in August.



The country's consumer price index for September will be released on October 8, with an expected annual rate of 4.3%.

Latin American Economic Outlook: Inflation Data and Interest Rate Decisions in Focus

Colombia's statistics department will announc September's inflation rate on October 7. Analysts forecast an annual rate of 5.85%, which would be the lowest since December 2021 but still above the central bank's target range.



Peru's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate to 5.0% on October 10. Restrictive monetary conditions, slowing inflation, and lower U.S. interest rates support this outlook.



The country's September inflation rate fell to 1.8%, down from 2.0% in August. These economic indicators will provide valuable insights into the region's financial health and monetary policy directions.



Investors and policymakers will closely watch these developments as they navigate the complex Latin American economic landscape.

