GWM Owners Shines At Alxa Hero Festival, Igniting Global Off-Road Passion

Hebei, China, 6th October 2024, On October 1st, Great Wall Motor (GWM) and tens of thousands of its owners set the Alxa Desert ablaze with the grandeur of the"Hero Festival." Featuring the TANK series, GWM POER Series, and the newly launched 2nd generation GWM HAVAL H9, GWM united off-road enthusiasts from around the world for an exhilarating celebration of off-road culture in the vast Alxa desert.







Dream Big : GWM Owners From Sand to the World.

The Alxa Hero Festival, has grown from a small group of off-road gathering 19 years ago, to one of the largest global off-road events, attracting over a million participants since 2018, thanks to the shared passion for off-road and freedom. For years GWM off-road vehicle owners like classic 1st Gen GWM HAVAL H5 and 1st Gen GWM HAVAL H9 literally have made the off-road so popular and accessible in China, and now in the world. So this year's event, GWM decided to make it bigger and global. GWM invested heavily to serve estimated over 100,000 GWM owners during the course of event at its exclusively-built GWM zone in the premise, and showcase its class-leading off-road family-the recently launched 2nd generation GWM HAVAL H9, TANK 500 Hi4-T, TANK 400 Hi4-T, TANK 300, GWM SAHAR POER, and 2.4 litre turbo diesel POER-provided thrilling desert test drives tailored to different skill levels, from amateur to professional. These experiences, which included conquering dunes and navigating steep slopes, showcased GWM's leadership and innovation in off-road performance, intelligent technology, and customization culture.

In the iconic T3 track at the Dream Park of Alxa, a thousand TANK vehicles gathered, creating a stunning spectacle of off-road power. For GWM's international customers, participating in this off-road event in the birthplace of their vehicles felt like a homecoming to the“spiritual homeland of off-roading.”

A standout attraction at this year's festival was the Modified Vehicle Challenge, with over 108 participants competing in the Dream Desert Park. Off-road vehicle customization transcends cultures and regions, finding fertile ground in markets such as the Middle East, ASEAN, Oceania, and the Americas. One international TANK owner shared,“Off-road customization is a big part of the culture in the Middle East, but it's usually dominated by some big names. The scale and professionalism here are exceptional-GWM truly represents Chinese off-roading.” Before the race, a fleet of modified TANK 330 vehicles put on a spectacular parade performance, thrilling the crowd.

A Cultural Feast: Industry, Customers, Media, and Dealers Come Together

At the grand brand gala and user conference, GWM demonstrated its commitment to cross-cultural engagement as part of its“Four New Globalizations” strategy.“This event, celebrating 'Chinese Off-Roading, Global GWM,' perfectly embodies our vision of cross-cultural brand integration,” said a GWM representative.

Participants from around the world enjoyed a range of cultural activities, from traditional heritage to modern lifestyle, including Mongolian archery, traditional tea ceremonies, Starbow Rally Music Festival and even IBF boxing games. As the night closed around the bonfire, GWM international guests shared songs from their homelands, immersing themselves in the warmth and inclusiveness of Chinese culture.

The 2024 Alxa Hero Festival was a celebration of GWM's passion for off-roading, innovation, and global expansion. From technical breakthroughs to unforgettable user experiences, GWM continues to push the boundaries of technology and market potential, delivering excitement and challenges to off-road enthusiasts worldwide.