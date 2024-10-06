China Expresses Commitment To Strengthen Ties With North Korea
10/6/2024 3:10:37 PM
Beijing has expressed its readiness to deepen strategic
cooperation and friendly exchanges with Pyongyang.
President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China conveyed
this message in a telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,
marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China
and the DPRK, Azernews reports.
"China is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation and
coordination with the DPRK and deepen friendly exchanges and
cooperation," he stated.
Xi Jinping emphasized that Beijing is prepared to "promote the
sustainable and long-term development of socialist work for the
benefit of the people of both countries" alongside Pyongyang.
