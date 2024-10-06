China Expresses Commitment To Strengthen Ties With North Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Beijing has expressed its readiness to deepen strategic cooperation and friendly exchanges with Pyongyang.

President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China conveyed this message in a telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking the 75th anniversary of relations between China and the DPRK, Azernews reports.

"China is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation and coordination with the DPRK and deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation," he stated.

Xi Jinping emphasized that Beijing is prepared to "promote the sustainable and long-term development of socialist work for the benefit of the people of both countries" alongside Pyongyang.