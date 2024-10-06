عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese PM Calls For Ceasefire And Implementation Of UN Resolution 170

Lebanese PM Calls For Ceasefire And Implementation Of UN Resolution 170


10/6/2024 3:10:33 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Israel to immediately cease fire and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was adopted in 2006 to end the Second Lebanon War, Azernews reports.

According to the "LBCI" TV channel, Mikati stated, "We must put pressure on Israel to observe the ceasefire and promptly implement Resolution 1701."

He also expressed his support for the initiative by the United States and France to establish a temporary pause in military operations between Israel and Hezbollah.

MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108751069


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search