Lebanese PM Calls For Ceasefire And Implementation Of UN Resolution 170

10/6/2024 3:10:33 PM
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Israel to
immediately cease fire and implement UN Security Council Resolution
1701, which was adopted in 2006 to end the Second Lebanon War,
Azernews reports.
According to the "LBCI" TV channel, Mikati stated, "We must put
pressure on Israel to observe the ceasefire and promptly implement
Resolution 1701."
He also expressed his support for the initiative by the United
States and France to establish a temporary pause in military
operations between Israel and Hezbollah.
