Sybiha Calls On Partners To Join Patronage Of Ukrainian Regions
10/6/2024 3:10:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on more partner countries of Ukraine to join the patronage of a particular region of our country.
According to Ukrinform, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote about this on the social Network X .
Sybiha noted that the patronage of partner countries over Ukrainian cities and regions has great potential and allows for direct support to people on the ground and will have a long-term impact, in particular because residents remember this help well.
“There is a lot of potential in cooperation between Ukraine's regions and the regions of our partner countries. A number of them have already taken patronage over Ukrainian cities and regions, providing essential assistance in recovery, investment, and business opportunities.
As Ukrinform reported, Kyiv region and the state of Washington signed a memorandum of cooperation.
Photo: Facebook / Andriy Sybiha
