Russian Troops Shell Bilenke In Donetsk Region: 4 Wounded, Including Child
Date
10/6/2024 3:10:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, at least 4 people were injured during the shelling of the Kramatorsk community, including a child.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.
“At least 4 people were wounded as a result of the shelling of Bilenke in the Kramatorsk community. Among the wounded is 1 child, the victims were taken to the hospital,” said Filashkin.
According to him, Kramatorsk and its suburbs came under fire this morning and afternoon. An enterprise and private houses were damaged.
The Donetsk Regional Military Administration emphasizes the need to evacuate in time.
As the agency reported earlier, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk region and wounded eight others
The photo is illustrative
