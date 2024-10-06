President Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against Three Individuals, 18 Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against three individuals and 18 entities.

The decree to that effect, No. 692/2024 , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

According to the annexes to the NSDC decision, restrictive measures will be in effect for three years. They were introduced against Alexander Akst, Valerii Falkovskyi and Vladyslav Studenets and 18 limited liability companies registered in Ukraine.

The sanctioned LLCs include German Logistic Service, Premium Paket GMBH & Co. KG, Torh Invest Zakhid, Reiniz treidhrup, Blokrial, Ukrvikbud, Mitrakort, Hrandmist, Bonentorh, Rembudmontazh Construction Company, Hrino impeks, Praim treident, Klaid-indastri, Areoma, Biznestrek, Alfa-Halaktyk, Baritrend, and Lenoks treidinh.

The NSDC secretary has been entrusted with overseeing control over the implementation of the relevant decision.

The decree enters into force from the day of its publication.